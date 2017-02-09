Swindling and forgery case

KUWAIT: The Finance Prosecution is questioning a lawyer over a swindling and forgery case, following a complaint by a police colonel who lost his KD 2 million. When the police colonel asked the bank what happened, he was told that a real estate company owned by a lawyer withdrew the money from his account. The colonel initially planned to buy a house from the real estate company after which he rejected to the deal. Police investigations revealed that the cheques used to withdraw the money from the colonel’s account were forged. The lawyer told the prosecution his father committed the crime. The prosecution found out the agency is a bogus one, and ordered the arrest of the lawyer.

Shooting incident probed

Jahra detectives are investigating a citizen’s report that he was shot at by an unknown person while driving along Salmi highway, security sources said. The sources noted that the main’s testimony appears contradictory, after claiming to have known the shooter before changing his story. He claimed he chased the suspect, whose license plate fell off, before losing him. After returning to the scene neither the license plate or bullets were found. Despite the discrepancies, the case was filed and further investigations are underway.

Kuwaiti man duped

An Iraqi man is accused of duping a Kuwaiti for a sum of KD 5,000. The citizen told Nugra police that the suspect lured him into investing in a media agency, and has been avoiding him and his calls since then. Police found out that the Iraqi has similar criminal cases against him.

Dancing in public

Police recently arrested a man who was found dancing in public near the Nationality and Travel Documents Department in Dhajeej area. A video clip shows a man dancing in the street and obstructing traffic after parking his car in a strange manner leaving its door open. — Al Rai