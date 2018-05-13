Suspect stabbed Oyoun man five weeks after killing his father

Children, domestic helper hospitalized after Ardiya house fire

KUWAIT: Jahra detectives arrested the prime suspect in the murder of a middle-aged Kuwaiti man in Oyoun in early April. The suspect was able to remain at large for five weeks, before he stabbed the victim’s son during a heated fight recently. The man escaped following the fight, leaving the victim fighting for his life, before he was rushed to Jahra Hospital’s ICU. Detectives collected data about the suspect from those who were present during the fight in front of the victim’s house, and he was arrested. He said that he stabbed his neighbor’s son due to personal disputes, and while being interrogated, he confessed to killing the victim’s father five weeks ago due to old disputes. He was sent to concerned authorities.

Ardiya house fire

Fire broke out in an Ardiya house, trapping several people including three children. Firefighters from the Ardiya and Farwaniya fire stations responded to an emergency call reporting the fire, and managed to put the blaze under control, while a rescue team evacuated the trapped people. The children and a domestic helper were handed to paramedics who transferred them to the nearest medical facility.

Commercial Fraud

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announced in a statement yesterday that the ministry’s consumer protection inspectors in Siddiq raided a paper tissue factory in Ahmadi and filed a commercial fraud citation against it. The statement explained that inspectors had been tipped off concerning the factory’s activity, noting that the paper tissue boxes it produced indicate that each box has 150 tissues, while they only include 40. The statement said inspectors confiscated 10,000 boxes ready for distribution to various markets and outlets and stressed that further legal measures are being taken against the factory.

‘Breach of trust’

Hawally detectives rescued a citizen from a ‘breach of trust’ case after a car rental office accused him of renting a vehicle and not returning it, only to discover it was a malicious claim. A person from the office lodged a complaint at a police station stating that a citizen rented a car and did not return it since three days. Detectives summoned the citizen, who said he rented the car, but was stopped by traffic police the same day and the car was impounded, adding that he informed the car rental office, paid the rental charges to an employee and asked him to get the car released. Detectives found that the citizen’s statements were true, and an office employee admitted he got the car released and had received the rental charges. Investigations are ongoing to find out why the office acted in that way.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Meshaal Al-Enezi