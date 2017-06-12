Suspect arrested at Kuwait International Airport

KUWAIT: An Egyptian man was arrested at Kuwait International Airport after police discovered that he is wanted for stealing cars, then dismantling and selling them in Salmiya scrap yard. The man was arrested upon his arrival. A citizen had parked his car in front of a garage at night and called the garage’s worker to repair it in the morning, but the worker told him the car was missing. The car’s owner informed Shuwaikh police afterwards. Capital detectives worked on the case and found out that an Egyptian (1979) had sold it in Salmiya. The man’s name was placed on the wanted list, and was arrested upon his arrival. He said he used a tow truck to move the cars. – Translated from the Arabic press