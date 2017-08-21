Summer festival – Up to 70% discounts

KUWAIT: Chairman of the Abdullah Al-Mubarak cooperative society Affas Al-Hajiri announced the launch of its summer festival starting today until Aug 26 at supermarkets, with up to 70 percent discounts in cooperation with major suppliers. He said the number of products included is over 200 that were selected carefully. He said that the summer festival comes within a series of events to fight high prices in order to reduce burdens on customers.

MP Faraj Al-Arbeed urged Health Minister Dr Jamal Al-Harbi to amend treatment rules in order to send all cases abroad as approved earlier. He said the new rules do not include cases that do not have treatment options in Kuwait like complicated sterility cases, physiotherapy for cases related to the nervous system, etc. Arbeed said physiotherapy has badly deteriorated in Kuwait, besides the long waiting period that may take months. He added that some cases need rehab with physiotherapy, especially for children, some accidents, strokes and heart attacks.

The Secretariat General of Higher Planning Council, UN Development Program and Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research signed a contract that includes KISR preparing Kuwait’s national vision for energy to activate the national cooperation treaty between the secretariat general and UNDP. The signing of the contract will enable participating parties to prepare the first report for Kuwait, which is the first of its kind in the Gulf region. Results of this project will contribute to activating the goals of the development of plan of Kuwait, besides UN sustainable development goals in the field of energy. HCPD Secretary General Dr Khalid Mahdi welcomed KISR Director General Dr Sameera Ahmad Al-Sayeed Omar and her delegation.

