Summer ends next week

KUWAIT: Temperatures are expected to become moderate in the upcoming days, said Kuwait Meteorological Center. The low pressure will begin to decrease allowing improvement in weather conditions. Moderate to fresh northwesterly wind with speed of 20 – 42 kilometers per hour (kph) with a chance for blowing dust over open areas, official at the center Dhirar Al-Ali said yesterday. On September 22, the summer season in Kuwait will conclude meteorological due to the southward equinox, a phenomenon when daytime and nighttime equal each other.

Today’s weather is expected to be hot with light to moderate northwesterly wind to light variable wind, with speed of 06 – 28 kph; the highest temperature is expected to reach 47 Degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature is expected to be 27 Degrees Celsius. On Saturday, the official said it would be relatively hot; the highest temperature would reach 45 Degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature would be 25 Degrees Celsius. — KUNA