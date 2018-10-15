Sudden sandstorm hit Kuwait, visibility below 1,000 meters

Airport aviation unaffected; motorists advised to take precaution

KUWAIT: Kuwait experienced a sudden sandstorm yesterday which caused low visibility, said the Kuwait meteorological center. The strong sandstorm, caused by winds at a speed of 60 kilometers per hour from the northwest which also created a chance of a thunderstorm, had reduced horizontal view to under 1,000 meters, Meteorologist Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi said. The sea state witnessed huge waves at seven meters, added Qarawi.

Despite the abnormal weather condition as a result of a sudden sandstorm, aviation at Kuwait International Airport continued as usual, said the Kuwait General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA). For operations to stale at the airport, horizontal vision should be under 300 meters, DGCA’s Deputy Director for Aviation Services Khaled Al-Shuaibi said, adding that proper procedures would have been taken if it came to that predicament. Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry also advised road users to take extra precaution due to the sudden sandstorm. – KUNA