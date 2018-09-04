Studying suspended at some schools due to AC problems

KUWAIT: Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Dr Hamed Al-Azmi toured a number of schools yesterday to inspect the situation there following complaints about lack of preparations ahead of the start of the school year. The minister then gave order to suspend studying at a number of schools for 24 hours, due to failure in the air conditioning systems there. Meanwhile, the minister called for a meeting for directors of educational zones and ministry officials to overview the air conditioning maintenance operations done ahead of the school year.

In other news, the Education Ministry completed the contracting procedures to hire teachers from Jordan and Tunisia, as Jordan’s teachers are expected to start arriving next week. The Education Ministry booked tickets on Kuwait Airways for contracted teachers from Jordan, according to the cabinet’s instructions to use the national carrier. Sources said that another plane bound for Tunisia was booked, and teachers will arrive via Roma. Meanwhile, the administrative affairs department at the ministry is currently coordinating with the office of the interior minister to finish procedures of hiring Palestinian teachers as quickly as possible.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi and A Saleh