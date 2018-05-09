Students demonstrate ‘injustice’ outside minister’s office

KUWAIT: Following a meeting with his assistant undersecretary for public education and educational zone directors, Education Minister Hamed Al-Azmi said the ministry will proceed with its recent decisions concerning cheating and reshuffling school principals for grade 12 final exams. He urged zone directors to make sure any cheating citation is fully documented.

Speaking to a number of students and political activists holding a sit-in outside his office yesterday, the minister assured the students that reshuffling school principals had nothing to do with them and that the new cheating regulations will only affect those who actually cheat. “I myself will undo any injustice done to any of you,” he stressed.

The minister earlier received four of the demonstrating students in his office to discuss their demands and them asked them to file their complaints in their respective educational zones. A number of the demonstrating students expressed their complete rejection of reshuffling school principals two days before the final exams start, justifying it with fears that the new principal might be unfair with them. Notably, demonstrators refused to leave until police patrols were summoned and forced them to leave, amidst shouts demanding cancelling the reshuffling decision.

By A Saleh