Student killed in accident outside school

Disabled man died in Bneid Al-Gar fire

KUWAIT: A 13-year-old student was killed yesterday when a vehicle ran her over as she left school in Salmiya. The victim, Egyptian, was pronounced dead on the scene while police apprehended the vehicle’s driver, a Kuwaiti woman, for questioning. In a statement commenting on the incident, Education Minister Hamed Al-Azmi expressed his deepest sympathies and sadness over the death of the middle school student who was run over while returning home from school after sitting for her first final exam. Azmi extended the ministry’s condolences to the girl’s parents, schoolmates and the school’s administration.

Bneid Al-Gar fire

A 91-year-old disabled Iranian man died in a fire that burned his Bneid Al-Gar house yesterday. The body was recovered by the coroner. Meanwhile, an investigation was opened to determine the cause of the fire.

Environmental violation

The relations and security information department at the interior ministry said following a video on social media showing a tanker truck driver dumping waste in the Abdaly farms area, the Environment Public Authority (EPA) was informed to take samples. Meanwhile, the Indian suspect was arrested and sent to concerned authorities.

New graduates

Under the patronage of the interior ministry’s assistant undersecretary and presence of Acting Director General of Saad Al-Abdullah Security Sciences Academy Maj Gen Nasser Bourseli, a graduation ceremony was held of the 35th batch of corporals with 396 graduates, the 88th policemen’s batch with 54 graduates and the 9th batch of Gulf children of Kuwaiti women.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun