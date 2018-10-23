Strong winds kill man in Wafra

KUWAIT: An Indian man was killed when the corrugated metal room he was in collapsed due to strong winds. Police and firemen responded to the scene in Wafra along with paramedics. The metal sheets were removed and the victim’s body was recovered. Forensic experts inspected the scene then handed the body to the coroner.

Eavesdropping device

A female citizen found an eavesdropping device in her car and gave it to police after filing a complaint. The woman told police that while looking for personal belongings, she was surprised by a small device with a telephone chip in it, and discovered it was an eavesdropping device. A security source said the details on the chip were recorded to identify the owner, who will be questioned.

Car stolen

Detectives arrested a Kuwaiti woman for stealing a female motorist’s car that was left with the engine running in front of a pharmacy. The suspect is also being questioned to find out if she has other similar offenses. A citizen left her car running, and when she returned, the car was missing, so she went to the police and complained. Detectives reviewed security cameras of shops around the pharmacy and noticed a woman loitering, who walked towards the running car, got in and drove away. The car was later spotted in front of a house, so they kept it under surveillance until a woman got in it. Detectives then arrested her and began questioning her.

Suicide prevented

Police and firemen stormed a hotel room in which a citizen had locked himself in while threatening to commit suicide. Police received a call about the man’s actions, so they went to the hotel and tried to talk to him. He said he was discharged from the interior ministry’s service 20 years ago and was not able to return to his job because of cases against him. When talks failed, firemen were called in. The door was broken and the citizen was arrested.

Policeman insulted

A citizen insulted a policeman following an argument over a traffic violation. The citizen was pulled over and when the policeman asked for his ID, he objected, argued and was taken to the police station.

Drunk brothers arrested

Two drunken brothers beat their neighbor while shouting insults. The victim called for police’s help, so police went and found the two were under the influence of alcohol. Both were arrested.

Fight

Two citizens were questioned after fighting in a car repair shop. A citizen whose car was being repaired noticed another man asking the mechanic to check his car immediately, so the mechanic asked him to wait. The man did not like this and argued with him, so the first citizen intervened and things escalated to exchanging blows. The two went to the police station and both were charged accordingly. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai