String of fires reported around Kuwait; no injuries

KUWAIT: A fire broke out on the second floor of a nine-storey building in Khaitan, said security sources, noting that Farwaniya firefighters rushed to the scene, where they evacuated all tenants and controlled the fire without reporting any casualties. Meanwhile, a huge fire broke out in the fodder market in Rehaya. The fire spread over an area of over 1,000 sq m, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said in a statements. Four fire brigades were dispatched to the scene to control the fire.

In the meantime, a limited fire broke out in the air-conditioning of a patient’s room at Badriya Al-Ahmed Center for chemotherapy and stem cell treatment, said security sources, noting that firemen immediately rushed to the scene where they found that the nursing staff had already controlled the fire. No casualties were reported.

Another fire broke out in a warehouse in a building in Hawally, said security sources, noting that Hawally and Salmiya firefighters rushed to the scene and found the warehouse was located over an area of 800 sq m in a building of 10 floors and a basement. Firemen also found that the warehouse had large quantities of utensils and clothes that had been wrongly and unsafely stored. The building was evacuated and firemen managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the basement or adjacent buildings. Three fire teams from Ardiya, Mangaf and backup squad had to be dispatched to help. No casualties were reported. An investigation is in progress to determine the cause of the fire because the warehouse lacked all safety precautions.

Bootlegger arrested

An Asian man was arrested in Mishref for running a homebrewed liquor factory, said security sources. Case papers indicate that detectives were tipped off concerning the suspect’s activity and on raiding his house, they found 120 plastic barrels filled with alcohol, in addition to six large metal barrels and 1,200 bottles and 300 plastic bags filled with liquor. The suspect admitted he is trading in local liquor. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress.