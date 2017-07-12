String of fires reported around Kuwait

KUWAIT: Residents of a Khaitan building were rescued Tuesday night after a fire broke out. Farwaniya, Subhan, and Salmiya fire stations responded, evacuated the building and fought the blaze, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said in a statement. No injuries were reported. Separately, firemen put out a fire in a yacht at Sharq Marina. The fire was contained before flames could reach other yachts and boats. In the meantime, a fire broke out at Gate Mall in Egaila, prompting Mangaf and Qurain fire stations to respond. The entire mall was evacuated. Firemen found the fire was in the chimney of a restaurant. The fire was put out without injuries.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun