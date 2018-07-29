Stricter penalties for govt officials involved in violations

KUWAIT: Chairman of the parliamentary budgets and final statement committee Adnan Abdulsamad demanded stricter penalties for government officials involved in violations. “The current CSC disciplinary measures are not enough, though they sometimes go as far as dismissal from office,” he underlined, noting that some officials avoid disciplinary measures because relevant government bodies should have investigated them prior to resorting to the Audit Bureau’s disciplinary measures which are already halted because of lack of government bodies’ investigations.

Accredited universities

Responding to the issue of fake degrees, the National Apparatus for Academic Accreditation and Ensuring Quality Education (NAAAEQE) is working on a list of accredited universities, said informed sources, noting that the study will include the names of accredited universities and the number students studying in them, namely those in Egypt, Jordan and some Arab countries. The sources added that NAAAEQE demanded periodically reevaluating these universities in terms of the academic programs taught and whether they are accredited.

Inquiry about fires

Deputy PM and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said that the total number of fires over the past three years was 14,567 and that the highest number was recorded in 2015. Responding to a parliamentary inquiry about fires, Saleh said the highest number of fires was recorded in Farwaniya with 3,688, followed by Ahmadi and Jahra.

CMA report

Well-informed auditory sources said the CMA referred a lengthy report filed against a listed company to the finance ministry’s money laundering investigations unit. The sources added that the report made against the company and a number of officials was backed up by double-checked documents.

Special land plots

Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammed Al-Jabri said the government plans to allocate special land plots in each governorate to build clubs for people with special needs.

Travel rush

Deputy director of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for aviation safety affairs Emad Al-Jelowi said a special plan had been set under the supervision of Chairman Sheikh Salman Al-Hmoud Al-Sabah to deal with the rush during travel seasons. Jelowi added that Kuwait airport’s annual capacity is 6 million passengers and that youth volunteers are currently deployed to help serve passengers. Jelowi added that Terminal 4 will open on August 8 and would be a substantial shift in developing Kuwait airport to match international standards.

Kuwait Airways delay

Responding to a question about delaying a Kuwait Airways flight’s departure from Dubai airport for over four hours, KAC President Yousif Al-Jassim apologized to the passengers and stressed that he ordered investigating the matter and hold whoever is responsible accountable.

By A Saleh