Stores, restaurants closed down for fraud

KUWAIT: Minister of Commerce and Industry and Acting Minister of State for Youth Affairs Khaled Al-Roudhan issued 21 ministerial decisions closing down a large number of vegetable outlets, restaurants, and commercial, foodstuff and department stores. The minister’s assistant undersecretary for commercial control and consumer protection Eid Al-Rasheedi stressed that the ministry will carry on monitoring the market and tracking down all violators taking advantage of consumers. Rasheedi explained that the closure decisions were made for committing commercial fraud over weights, country of origin and selling expired and foul food items in various areas of Kuwait.

E-services

Chairman of the Municipal Council’s reform and development committee Osama Al-Otaibi said the new electronic municipality services project is a substantial leap towards online issuance of construction licenses. Speaking at a workshop organized by the committee to review the new services, Otaibi said that the new services include construction licenses, electric power connection and specification certificates. He added that Kuwait Fire Services Directorate (KFSD) had already archived over two million files and that was ready to connect with Kuwait Municipality system. Otaibi added that another meeting would be held in a few months to review the latest developments and statistics, in addition to obstacles the project might face and possible solutions. The municipality’s assistant undersecretary for financial and administrative affairs Waleed Al-Jassem said that the municipality explained its role in using e-services during the workshop.

Development plan

The supreme planning and development secretariat general yesterday launched its first workshop on assessing the annual development plan projects for 2018-2019, to be followed other daily workshops till the end of March. Secretary General Khaled Mahdi said that this was the first time such a method was used in evaluating the state’s development projects, by holding assessment or evaluation workshops and inviting NGOs and the private sector to attend along with government bodies. “The aim of these workshops is to enroll various sectors of citizens in assessing and selecting the projects,” he underlined, pointing out evaluation would be done by an outside panel comprising of 14 members representing NGOs and the private sector and an internal one including the secretariat’s experts and consultants.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi