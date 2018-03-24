Store owners fined for unlicensed signboard

KUWAIT: Director of the inspection and municipality services follow-up department said 11 citations were issued for violations committed by store owners who installed signboards at their stores without licenses, made additions to signboards without a license and failed to renew the licenses of their signboards. Meanwhile, the public relations department at the municipality said the inspections and engineering follow-up department carried out inspections in Bneid Al-Gar, Adailiya and Shuwaikh, resulting in issuing 16 warnings – nine in Bneid Al-Qar and seven in Shuwaikh.

Police Sports

Hawally Governor and President of the International Police Sports Federation Gen Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received members of the federation’s general assembly who are participating in the federation’s meetings in Kuwait from March 24 to 28.

Accident

A pick-up driver who was showing off near a traffic light in Sabahiya lost control of his vehicle and collided with a citizen’s car. He then fled on foot. Some motorists filmed his escapades and his escape. The pick-up has Saudi license plates, and detectives are working on arresting the suspect.

Domestic violence

A Gulf national accused her husband, a citizen, of kidnapping, beating and threatening to kill her. The woman said when she was on her way home, her husband forced her to stop and forced her into his vehicle and verbally insulted her. He then put his hands around her neck, threatening to kill her. She said he then dropped her at a traffic light. She said they have been separated for a year and a half and lives with her father in Sulaibiya. Investigations are underway.

Drug possession

Police in Salmiya approached two persons in a dark place, prompting one of them to escape, while the other couldn’t go too far because of a leg injury. Police found two bags of a white substance and blue pills, in addition to drugs paraphernalia and money. The suspect told police about the man who was buying from him and he is being sought, while the drugs pusher was sent to the Drugs Control General Department. Separately, a driver left his car behind after colliding with a lamppost in Sabahiya and disappeared. Police found drugs and paraphernalia in the car. The license plate number belongs to a citizen, who is being sought by authorities.

KD 17,000 debt

A female citizen wanted on theft cases ignored police instructions after being caught in Mubarak Al-Kabeer and resisted arrest. She was also found wanted over a KD 17,000 debt. Police stopped her late at night and she was found wanted to serve a jail sentence, in addition of having four arrest warrants against her.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies