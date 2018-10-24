Statute of limitations applies to terrorism charges: court

KUWAIT: The constitutional court yesterday confirmed that sentences in terrorism and money laundering cases are dropped after 20 years. The court stressed that article 42 of the money laundering and terrorism law, which prevents dropping those crimes by the statute of limitations, is unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, the court of cassation yesterday acquitted a defendant accused of smuggling diesel containers on the grounds that a procedural mistake took place. The error was described as confiscating the containers, emptying them and returning them to Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) before a judgment was issued by the concerned court, which prevented the court from examining the evidence.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi