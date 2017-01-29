State officials congratulate Amir on 11th anniversary of his reign

Crown Prince says national unity is way to secure future

KUWAIT: Marking the 11th year anniversary since he assumed power, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday a cable of congratulation from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. In his cable, Sheikh Nawaf expressed his blessings and congratulations on the occasion, expressing best wishes, good health, and prosperity to His Highness the Amir. In turn, His Highness the Amir sent a cable thanking his Highness the Crown Prince for his kindness and sentiments.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received a cable from National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem, congratulating him on the anniversary. In his cable, Ghanem underscored the joyous occasion as an opportunity to cherish the sage leadership of His Highness the Amir, citing achievements that have propelled Kuwait to global prominence, as he wished His Highness the Amir and the nation continued prosperity.

In a cable forwarded to the Parliament Speaker, His Highness the Amir thanked Ghanem and the National Assembly for the well wishes, expressing hope that the country will continue to navigate a path towards success and development.

Also, His Highness the Amir received a cable from His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who said that the nation is proud of achievements made with His Highness the Amir at the helm, adding that His Highness the Amir’s words of wisdom have reinforced such virtues as forgiveness and unity, as he wished Kuwait continued stability and development. In return, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to His Highness the Prime Minister, in which he expressed gratitude for the well wishes, and hope for persistent peace and prosperity in the country.

Furthermore, His Highness the Amir received a cable from Chief of the National Guard His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, in which he conveyed his heartiest congratulations to His Highness the Amir on the joyous occasion, thanking him for his diligent efforts that have resulted in numerous outstanding achievements. In response, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to the Chief of the National Guard, thanking him for his words and wishing Kuwait persistent security, prosperity and development.

In the meantime, His Highness the received a cable from His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, congratulating him on the anniversary, and saying that he is very proud of achievements made under the leadership of His Highness the Amir, wishing His Highness the Amir and the nation continued prosperity. In response, His Highness the Amir sent His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad a cable, thanking him for his words and wishing Kuwait persistent development and success.

National unity

Earlier, His Highness the Crown urged Kuwaiti people to maintain national unity and stand united in the face of anyone who wants to tamper with the national fabric, security and stability. His Highness the Crown Prince said in an interview with Kuwaiti daily Al-Seyassah newspaper published yesterday, that Kuwait’s foreign policy is based on the principle of respect for sovereignty and non-interference in the affairs of others as it refuses anyone to interfere in its internal affairs.

He congratulated His Highness the Amir in particular and the people of Kuwait in general on the 11th anniversary of His Highness the Amir’s assumption to power, which is observed today, coinciding with national holidays as well, pointing out that “our national unity is key to a secure future.”

He also called on everyone to “line up behind His Highness the Amir, our leader of wisdom and humanity for the safety of our homeland especially in light of the ongoing circumstances prevailing in the region and their repercussions on the various countries of the region.” His Highness the Crown Prince also called on the youth to work individually and collectively for the advancement of the country and raise its name high among nations. – KUNA