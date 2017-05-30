State expenditure nearing KD 20 billion

Almost KD 6.7 billion on payrolls alone

KUWAIT: The finance ministry announced that revenues in the 2017-2018 budget will be KD 13,324,255,000, and that KD 1,332,435,000 will be allocated for the future generations fund. A memo submitted by the finance ministry to the parliamentary budgets committee assessed state expenditure at KD 19.9 billion including KD 6,692,000,000 for payrolls alone.

Kuwait Airways probe

MP Nayef Merdas, member of the parliamentary committee investigating the reasons behind the resignation of the former Kuwait Airways chairperson Rasha Al-Roumi, said Roumi she abruptly received a letter of gratitude for her services signed by the minister, asking her to submit her resignation in writing as a new board had been appointed by the government. Merdas added that Roumi said the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor forced her to submit her resignation and that Kuwait Airways board members will be summoned for further investigations.

PAHW staff

The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) said the total number of employees working for it dropped during the current fiscal year by 99 employees to 1,812, including both citizens and expats. The authority stressed that it has no plans to substitute expat employees with Kuwaitis during the current fiscal year.

KOC new recruits

Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) CEO Jamal Jaafar said the total number of citizens who joined the company till the end of March was 800, and stressed that special training programs have been prepared for 57 of them at various international companies and universities.

By A Saleh