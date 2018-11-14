State departments mobilize equipment across Kuwait to address emergencies

KNPC: Emergency plan ongoing, situation under control



KUWAIT: The Ministry of Public Works reiterated yesterday that all its equipment are spread around the country as a precautionary measure for any emergency. Minister of Public Works and State Minister of Municipality Affairs Hossam Al-Roumi personally followed up on work developments in presence of the ministry’s personnel, the ministry said in a statement. It added that all ministry’s and Public Authority for Roads and Transportation’s equipment as well as those of the ministry of defense and the National Guard are put on full alert in anticipation of any emergency that may arise due to the potential downpour.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Municipality said it deployed 6,000 workers and 1,100 pieces of machinery to the six governorates to address any emergency that could emerge from the rainy weather. The machinery include vehicles, bulldozers and tank trucks that were made available for government bodies, general coordinator of the municipality Adel Al-Nassar said late Tuesday night. “The staffers of the municipality are on alert for dealing with the weather emergency and protecting the safety of citizens and expatriate residents as well as public and private property,” he affirmed. “At the behest of Director General of Kuwait Municipality Ahmad Al-Manfouhi, we are working with other state bodies, including the Ministry of Public Works, to remove mud and sand from the watercourses swiftly,” Nassar added.

Emergency plan

In the meantime, official spokesman of the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) and executive vice president of administrative and commercial affairs Basem Al-Issa confirmed yesterday that the company is continuing to work on the emergency plan, which was announced a few days ago following the country’s exposure to weather fluctuations. Issa said that the plan includes opening of emergency rooms in the company’s main building and the ports of Mina Abdulla and Mina Al-Ahmadi, and also monitoring work of the refineries and ensure that the refining and production processes are not affected by weather fluctuations and possible heavy rain.

Issa pointed out that the company’s officials are present around the clock in the crisis management room to directly supervise the work in the refineries, stressing that the situation is under full control thanks to God Almighty and efforts of Kuwaiti nationals working in different locations of the company. He assured the public that matters are normal in all fuel stations in the country, both the stations of the KNPC or others, stressing that all their needs were secured and there is no need to jostle at the fuel stations.

Hospitals’ tour

Kuwaiti Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah, accompanied by the ministry’s Undersecretary Dr Mustafa Reda paid tour visits yesterday to the Amiri hospital and Sabah Al-Ahmad’s emergency center to make sure they are ready for any emergency. The ministry said in a press statement that Sheikh Basel toured the Amiri hospital and the emergency center in the city of Sabah Al-Ahmad to assess the progress of work and readiness and preparedness in anticipation of the potential heavy rains in the country. It added that Sheikh Basel was briefed on the activation of the emergency plan in all sections of the hospital and the center and the medical services provided to those in need during this unstable weather condition that may result in injuries or increase in the number of those seeking medical attention. It pointed out that a team of the Kuwaiti army is currently present in Amiri hospital to support efforts of health officials.

The Ministry of Health had announced on Tuesday allocating 29 medical centers to provide round-the-clock services across the country. The move is meant to deal with any emergency caused by volatile weather conditions. In a press statement, the ministry identified the allocated centers in Al-Asimah Governorate as: Ali Thanyan Al-Ghanim in Sulaibikhat, Al-Ehqaqi in Daiya and Al-Saqr in Adiliya. The centers allocated in Hawally Governorate are West Salmiya, Salwa, Rumaithiya, Al-Salam and South Sabah Al-Salem, it added. The statement noted that the centers in Farwaniya Governorate are: Abdullah Al-Mubarak, South Al-Ferdaws, Al-Rabiya, Al-Andalus and South Farwaniya. It went to say that the centers in Jahra Governorate are Saad Al-Abdullah Block 2, Jahra, Al-Qasr and Abdaly. It named that the centers operating in Al-Ahmadi Governorate as Al-Rigga, Bnaider, Eastern Al-Sabahiya, Fahaheel, Ali Sabah Al-Salem, Wafrah, Sabah Al-Ahmad and Khiran.

No bridge crack

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry yesterday denied social media reports claiming there was a crack in the control bridge linking King Fahd highway on the Fifth Ring Road towards Surra, saying such news were ‘baseless and lack credibility.’ The ministry said in a press statement by the General Department of Relations and Security Media that traffic on the bridge was sound and there was no traffic congestion. It called on all citizens and residents to check accuracy of what is published or broadcast on social networking sites and to receive news only from their official sources.

Stay indoors

The Civil Defense Committee in the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense had yesterday urged citizens and residents to stay indoor except for urgent matters due to the ongoing unstable weather conditions and the heavy downpour in the country.

The Kuwait National Guard (KNG) had stated on Tuesday that huge efforts were being exerted to deal with any emergency related the volatile weather in coordination with other state bodies. KNG’s Undersecretary Lieutenant General Hashem Al-Refaie inspected latest preparations of KNG’s technical emergency unit and the unit commissioned to deal with the rainwaters, it added. Refaie also conveyed greetings of KNG Chief His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah and KNG Deputy Chief Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Guard’s officers and personnel.

Meanwhile, Interior Ministry’s Civil Defense Committee launched three emergency centers in various areas of the country’s northern, southern, and central parts to deal with fallouts of the downpour. The three centers comprises representatives of security bodies and other ministries, Spokesman for Civil Defense Committee Major Jamal Al-Fodari said, urging the public to follow official warning messages by the Ministry of Interior and the Meteorological Department and refrain from going out or driving unless it was necessary. Moreover, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate’s (KFSD) Director General Lieutenant-General Khaled Al-Mekrad met today with KFSD’s directors and heads of departments to discuss their preparations for the consequences and impacts of the heavy rains. – KUNA