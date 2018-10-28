Stacked agenda ahead as Kuwaiti parliament reconvenes tomorrow

Two grilling motions to be debated in opening session

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s National Assembly will start its regular session of the 15th legislative term tomorrow, with a pair of ministers set to be questioned by lawmakers. The agenda will proceed after speeches by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and chief lawmaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem.

The session is expected to open with the grilling of the Kuwaiti prime minister, as requested by legislators Mohammad Al-Mutair and Shuaib Al-Muwaizri, on grounds of grave violations including “undermining national institutions and human rights violations.” The lawmakers also accuse the prime minister of misconduct related to “constitutional infractions and adopting a double standard policy.”

Similarly, Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Adel Al-Kharafi will be grilled as well, as per a motion filed by MP Riyadh Al-Adsani. Other issues on the agenda include a report by a legislative and legal committee over verdicts handed by the Court of Cassation against MPs Dr Walid Al-Tabtabai and Dr Jamaan Al-Harbish.

Lawmakers also face other tasks, including assembling a committee to respond to the Amiri speech, as well as electing other 11 permanent committees in the National Assembly. These include committees on petitions and complaints, internal affairs and defense, finance and economics, legislative and legal affairs, in addition to education, culture and extensions. They will also elect members of the Health, Social and Labor Committee, the Foreign Affairs Committee, the Public Utilities Committee, the Budget and Final Account Committee, the Public Funds Protection Committee and the Priorities Committee. – KUNA