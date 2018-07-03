Stab-murder suspect sent to prosecution

KUWAIT: Jahra detectives sent a stab-murder suspect to prosecution yesterday after he confessed in detail to the killing of a Kuwaiti man earlier. The suspect, a bedoon (stateless) man who was previously discharged from military service, is expected to be charged with premeditated murder. The suspect also stabbed a companion of the victim who survived after receiving a stab wound in the abdomen. A security source said that the killer, victim and his companion had criminal records, adding that there are previous differences between them. The suspect had turned himself in and handed over the murder weapon to police.

Fugitives arrested

Police arrested 20 people, including 11 Kuwaitis and nine expatriates of various nationalities, who are wanted for defaulting on payments totaling KD 287,000. The arrests were made at check points held recently in various areas around Kuwait.

Youth injured

Paramedics rushed a Kuwaiti young man to Mubarak Hospital for treatment of wounds in his hand, which he sustained when he defended himself from his friend who attempted to stab him while under the influence of alcohol.

Salon theft

A Kuwaiti woman told Andalus police that make-up and equipment worth KD 1,700 disappeared from her beauty salon in Regaie. She could not identify any potential perpetrators. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Anbaaa