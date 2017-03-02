Sri Lankan woman set ablaze

KUWAIT: Farwaniya detectives have uncovered the mystery behind the fire incident that left a Sri Lankan expat dead. According to security sources, her boyfriend is the prime suspect. Police received a call about a fire incident in a flat and tried to rescue the woman who later succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives learned that the suspect was living with her before he disappeared in a suspicious manner. The suspect initially claimed the woman committed suicide, but after interrogation, he then confessed to pouring a highly combustible liquid on her while she was asleep and set her ablaze before escaping.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun