Sri lankan maid not fully paid for 11 years

KUWAIT: Escorted by a lawyer from her country’s embassy, a Sri Lankan housemaid reported that she had not received the majority of her salary for 11 years, said security sources.

The maid said that her sponsor only gave her about ten percent of her monthly salary to send it to her family and kept the remaining 90 percent for himself.

This continued until she decided to leave Kuwait and asked him for the money he told her he had saved for her, but he denied ever saying so. The Public Authority for Manpower contacted the sponsor, who promised to pay back the money to the maid as long as she returns back to work for him.