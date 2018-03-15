Spy poisoning first chemical attack against European country since WWII: UK Envoy

KUWAIT: The British Embassy in Kuwait held a press conference yesterday to comment on news about the expelling of 23 Russian diplomats from the United Kingdom on Wednesday over the poisoning of a former Russian spy on British soil.

UK Ambassador Michael Davenport has condemned the attack on his country by using poisonous substance, which he said is internationally prohibited. A Russian agent and his daughter were found unresponsive on a park bench in the cathedral city of Salisbury on March 4. Davenport indicated that the experts who investigated the incident found that the chemical that was used in the incident is a nerve gas which entered UK through Russia. He added that based on these conclusions, this incident can be described as either one of two things: a direct attack on Britain, or that the Russian government has lost control of its stockpile of nerve gas.

Davenport said that the UK asked Russia to clarify the situation and uncover the circumstances of the incident, but the Russians treated this request lightly, explaining that it is the first time a chemical agent was used in an attack in a European country since the end of World War II.

He pointed out that internationally prohibited materials are not allowed to be used even in wars according to the international law, revealing that his country has filed a formal complaint to the International Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, an intergovernmental organization based in The Hague in Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Davenport stressed that the UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the incident raised tensions between the two countries to a level not seen since the heights of the Cold War. Her statement to Parliament came after Moscow rejected a British deadline for Russia to explain itself over this month’s attack on the former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

He affirmed that his government believes that there should be a strong response to this attack, expressing his gratitude to the countries that supported the UK at the UN Security Council. He pointed out that the British government announced a new package of measures against Russia including the expulsion of 24 Russian diplomats from an embassy in London.

He pointed out that the fears of the use of chemical weapons is a global concern, citing what he called Russia’s failure in monitoring the use of chemical weapons in Syria, stressing what Prime Minister May said that the response to this incident is strong in accordance with the requirements of international law.

“There are many Russians living in Britain, and those who abide by the laws of the country, safety and security are welcome,” Davenport said, pointing out that his country does not want to cut dialogue with Russia, but after this attack, they cannot return the relationship between the two countries as it was.

Asked about his assessment of Kuwait’s support for Britain in the UN Security Council, he said that they are pleased with the support of Kuwait. Regarding the threats to Muslim residents in Britain on April 3, he said such threats were unacceptable and illegal, expressing confidence that the British authorities would spare no effort in investigating and following up the issue and arresting their promoters.

By Faten Omar