Sports temporary committees extended

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s official gazette Al-Kuwait Al-Youm yesterday published a decision extending the tenures of the temporary committees running Kuwait Football Association (KFA) and Kuwait Olympic Committee (KOC), formed by decision number 730/2016, for three further months. According to the decision, some members of KFA’s board of directors headed by Fawwaz Al-Hasawi were changed to include Jawad Maqseed, Hamed Al-Shaibani, Salamah Al-Enezi, Hussein Al-Khodari, Khaled Al-Fadhli and Salah Al-Hasawi.

Egyptian universities

Minister of Education Mohammed Al-Fares issued a decision cancelling the previous ministerial decision number 20/2015, which had stipulated suspending the registration of Kuwaiti students for graduate and postgraduate law studies in Egyptian universities. Separately, lawyer Adel Abdul Hadi said through a power of attorney issued to him by some judiciary chancellors, he filed a contest questioning the constitutionality of the Public Anti-Corruption Authority.

‘Violent shakeup’

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Assembly Affairs Faleh Al-Azab stressed that the ministry is about to witness a ‘violent shakeup’ in various sectors, where employees showing up to work would be meticulously scrutinized in a bid to achieve equality by rewarding those with good performance and holding those with poor performance accountable, starting form senior officials all the way down to various employees. Azab also noted that part of the new Jahra court complex would be allocated for the family court.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi