Sports suspension should be resolved soon: Official

KUWAIT: Sports suspension in the country is considered a great challenge that should be resolved as soon as possible, a Kuwait Football Association (KFA) official said.

This remark was made by member of KFAís Council and head of the financial and marketing committee Saleh Al-Hasawi during a press conference held for Kuwait Super Cup sponsors. Al-Hasawi said in the conference that ‘sports suspension in Kuwait is unfair’ and all concerned institutes in the country should combine their effort to re-simulate sports. He added that Kuwait Super Cup has been set up in a short notice, pointing out that admission to the game will be free of charge.

The Kuwait Super Cup is an annual one-match association football competition in Kuwait organized by KFA. This onematch will take place at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium over the weekend between Kuwait Sports Club and Al-Qadisya Sports Club. — KUNA