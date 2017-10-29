Sports important for socio-economic: Minister

KUWAIT: Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Dr Mohammed Al-Fares yesterday said that sports was one of the most important socio-economic boosters in all countries and that investment in sports would lay the foundation of economic development.

Speaking during the inauguration of the 2nd International Conference on Sport Sciences organized by the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET), Fares stressed that the conference provides both student and stakeholders with the opportunity to review that latest in sports, adding that it also helps achieve the aims of the physical education department at the basic education college.

Meanwhile, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Acting Minster of State for Youth Affairs Khaled Al-Roudhan said that Arab sports need more care and development despite the positive results achieved by some Arab athletes in various sports. “Sports is a wide window through which we can explore advanced international cultures and potentials as it is a sign of cultural progress for nations,” he underlined.

Also speaking on the occasion, the Acting Director of the Public Authority for Sports Dr Humoud Flaiteh emphasized the authority’s keenness on supporting all sports activities and conferences. Furthermore, dean of PAAET’s college of basic education Dr Fahad Al-Rowaished stressed that the conference aims at developing sports and physical education sciences throughout the Arab world. Notably, the two-day conference attracted over 250 researchers from 20 different countries. – KUNA