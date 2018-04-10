Sporadic rain in Kuwait

KUWAIT: Some areas of Kuwait are witnessing sporadic rains. The rains are expected to continue until tomorrow evening, the Kuwait Meteorological Department’s meteorologist said yesterday. Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi said in a statement to Kuwait News Agency that the amount of rain that fell in various parts of the country has ranged between 2-4 mm so far. He added that weather maps, satellite images and radar indicate that Kuwait was affected by Sudan’s seasonal low pressure, accompanied by a relatively moist air mass, which helps to multiply clouds with rain and sometimes thunderous. — KUNA