Sponsorship ban system upgraded

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry’s information technology sector upgraded the deportation system to lift the sponsorship ban on the sponsor automatically from the main computer of the interior ministry as soon as the deportee’s ticket is paid.

The relations and security information department said the new system aims to achieve public interest. The system will issue deportees’ tickets, and record details of financial affairs and statistics of collecting tickets from sponsors, along with all other required details. It said the system went into effect on Sunday.

By A Saleh