Speed limit painted on left emergency lanes

KUWAIT: The General Traffic Department painted speed limit signs on the left emergency lane on Fahaheel road as part of efforts to help motorists abide by traffic laws. Signs baring the ’45’ number, which is the speed limit for driving on the emergency lane, will also be painted on roads where driving on the left emergency lane is allowed – such as Maghreb, Riyadh and Fifth Ring Roads, the Interior Ministry’s relations and security information department said in a statement yesterday.

If a vehicle is caught in the left lane on the designated roads during the allowed times over-speeding by 30 km or more over the set limit, a citation will be issued, and if found outside the allowed hours, it will be ticketed too, the department said.

The roads where driving on the left lane is allowed are as follows:

* After Sixth Ring Road in the direction of the city.

* King Abdulaziz Road from Sixth Ring Road until Third Ring Road on both directions.

* King Fahd Road from Sixth Ring Road to First Ring Road in both directions.

* Fifth Ring Road from King Abdulaziz Road until Andalus in both directions.

* King Faisal Road from Sixth Ring Road until Fourth Ring Road in both directions.

* Ghazali Road from Sixth Ring Road until Fourth Ring Road in both directions.

* Sixth Ring Road from the intersection with King Abdulaziz until Farwaniya Hospital/Ardhiya in both directions.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun