Special unit to handle cases of civilians: MoI

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced yesterday that it has formed a special unit tasked with handling civilian cases, a move designed to mitigate the ministry’s judicial burden. Speaking at a press conference on the issue, the MoI’s Assistant Undersecretary of Correctional Institutions and Prisons Major General Khaled Al-Deen said that the unit would facilitate the indictment process for civilians awaiting trial.

Chief of the Ministry of Justice’s law-enforcement department, Major General Majid Al-Majid, noted that all civilian cases will be inspected thoroughly to determine the appropriate verdicts for these cases, in line with legal procedures.

He also revealed that security forces have nabbed 6,895 civilians since the start of the year, adding that this new unit will assume its duties in October after a brief trial period next week.

Maj Gen Al-Deen stressed that security forces’ strategy was based on taking care of both citizens and expats and providing them with all possible services. The project will hold some litigation sessions at the law enforcement department in Sulaibiya, Deyyeen said adding that the project is meant to facilitate procedures and that it was launched in collaboration with the justice ministry.