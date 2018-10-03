Special needs child beaten in bus, video goes viral

KUWAIT: A video shot by a female citizen showing a helper on the bus beating a child with special needs on a school bus went viral on various social media networks. The child’s father thanked MoE for suspending the bus driver and the assistant and also thanked the citizen who shot the video. The father also announced that he is currently abroad with his wife on a medical treatment trip and that he had hired a private specialized transport company to take his child to school. He also held the company accountable for not hiring proper workers.

MoE assistant undersecretary for public education Fatima Al-Kandari yesterday filed an official request to retire, said well-informed educational sources, noting that Kandari had asked for a grace period to make her decision. Notably, a committee formed by Minister Hamed Al-Azmi to investigate shortcomings in preparations for the new school year had held former undersecretary Haitham Al-Athari and Kandari responsible. Azmi yesterday issued a ministerial decision assigning MOE’s assistant undersecretary for financial affairs Yousif Al-Najjar to become acting undersecretary to substitute Athari, who resigned on Sunday because of the air-conditioning problems experienced in various schools at the beginning of the academic year.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi