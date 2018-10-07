Special committee to provide financial aid for Imams

KUWAIT: Undersecretary of the ministry of Awqaf and Islamic affairs, Fareed Emadi issued a decision to form a special committee to provide monetary aid for Imams, preachers and Mo’azens working at the mosques’ sector and those who are going through financial hardships.

Doctor dismissed

Health minister Dr Basel Al-Sabah yesterday issued a decision to dismiss an Egyptian female doctor who was found responsible for the death of one of her patients by committing a fatal medical mistake. Al-Sabah also addressed MOI’s request to ban the concerned doctor from leaving the country before referring her to public prosecution.

Stateless people

Acting Secretary General of the central apparatus for illegal resident’s affairs, retired Lt General Najeeb Al-Othman said that he briefed the parliamentary human rights committee about the procedures followed for stateless people who were not registered with the apparatus. He added that along with the MOI, the apparatus formed a special committee to follow up the implementation of the recommendations made on the meeting held in July 2017.

By A Saleh