Special budget requested for railway project

KUWAIT: Director General of the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation Ahmad Al-Hassan said the authority is waiting for approval from the Finance Ministry on its request for a special budget of KD 18 million for an international advisor designing the railway project, adding it asked for the amount to be made available during the next fiscal year.

The authority will commence work on the project after approving the budget form the finance ministry, he said, adding that the authority is removing all obstacles surrounding the project. Meanwhile, Assistant Director General for Construction Organization and Structural Planning Mohammad Al-Zubi explained that the special budget is necessary in order to pay the amounts due for the company working on the design, operation and maintenance of the traffic monitoring system.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi