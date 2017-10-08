Speaker briefs Amir on visits to US, Geneva

Amir condemns terror attack on Saudi forces- Kuwait stands behind Saudi Arabia in confronting terrorism

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Seif Palace Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem. Ghanem was accompanied by member of the parliamentary caucus MP Yousef Saleh Al-Fadhalah following his return from the United States after handing in a letter from His Highness the Amir to former US President George W Bush. Ghanem also briefed His Highness the Amir on the outcomes of his visit to Geneva and his meeting with Saber Chowdhury, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). Ghanem and Fadhalah later visited His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as well.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received First Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah accompanied by visiting Foreign Minister of Cyprus Ioannis Kasouildes and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of their visit to Kuwait. The meeting was attended by Deputy Amiri Diwan Affairs Minister Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir received His Highness the Crown Prince, as well as His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. In the meantime, His Highness the Crown Prince received His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance Anas Al-Saleh, as well as Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

Condolences

In other news, His Highness the Amir strongly condemned the “heinous terrorist” attack that killed two Saudi forces and injured three others in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. His Highness the Amir, in a cable of condolences to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, said the State of Kuwait stood firmly behind Saudi Arabia in all measures it deemed necessary to confront the terrorist acts to restore security. His Highness the Amir reiterated rejection to all forms of terrorism and terror financing. He prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow his blessing upon the deceased and wished speedy recovery for the wounded.

His Highness the Crown Prince sent a cable to King Salman to express condolences over the attack against a check point outside the West Gate of Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, while His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a similar cable. Also, Speaker Ghanem sent a condolences cable to Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council (Consultative Assembly) Dr Abdullah Al-Sheikh condemning the attack. He expressed his strong condemnation of the attack that killed two guards and injured three others. He reaffirmed that the State of Kuwait stands firmly behind Saudi Arabia in all measures it deemed necessary to confront all terrorist acts and restore security.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the shooting attack that targeted a checkpoint of the Saudi Royal Guard in front of the western gate of the Peace Palace in Jeddah. The State of Kuwait reaffirms its full solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and supports all measures it might take to defend its security and stability, a senior official at the Ministry said in a press release on Saturday night.

Kuwait, renewing its principled stand against all forms of terrorism, calls for doubling the international efforts to combat terrorism, according to the statement. It expressed condolences for the leaders and people of Saudi Arabia as well as the families of the two security guards who were martyred in the attack, and wished the three wounded others quick recovery. The assailant, identified as Mansur bin Hassan bin Ali al-Fahid al-Amiri, 28 years, was shot dead by the security forces, the Saudi SPA reported, citing sources of the Ministry of Interior. – KUNA