Speaker Al-Ghanem confirms depth of Kuwait-Saudi ties

Welcomes the upcoming visit of the Saudi Crown Prince

KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem affirmed on Sunday the depth and solidarity of the Kuwait-Saudi relations, as he congratulated King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, along with the Saudi people on the occasion of their national day. In a statement to the press during the embassy’s national day celebrations, Al-Ghanem welcomed the upcoming visit of the Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to Kuwait.

On the occasion of the 88th national day, Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah congratulated the Saudi leaders, praising the achievements of the Kingdom in political, economical, investments and energy areas, citing Saudi Arabia’s membership of the G20 economic group. Al-Jarallah pointed to the critical political role played by Saudi Arabia on the international and regional arenas, as a major country considered by all.

He added that the Saudi citizen has received the care and attention of the Saudi leadership as the 2030 vision is being implemented, paving way for a bright future for the kingdom. Al-Jarallah also welcomed Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s historic visit to Kuwait towards developing relations for greater coherence. The most important issues that will be raised during the visit will be bilateral matters, and regional files of common concern, stressed Al-Jarallah. – KUNA