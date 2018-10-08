Speaker Al-Ghanem arrives in Turkey for Eurasia meeting

ANTALYA: Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem, heading a delegation, arrived yesterday in Antalya, Turkey, to partake in the third meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasia countries. The Kuwaiti parliament speaker is responding to an official invitation by his Turkish counterpart, Binali Yildirim.

The Kuwaiti delegation was welcomed at the airport by Deputy Governor of Antalya, Aydin Ergun, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Trukey Ghassan Al-Zawawi, Third Consul in Istanbul Mohammad Al-Mohammad and other embassy personnel. Speaker Al-Ghanem is set to give a speech at the event that is due to address economic, environmental and sustainable development issues amongst Eurasia member countries. The delegation includes the parliamentary caucus undersecretary, MP Rakan Al-Nisf, his fellow legislators Safaa Al-Hashem, Mohammad Al-Dallal, Thamer Al-Suwait and Dr Humoud Al-Khudair. – KUNA