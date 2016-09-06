Your son has not been kidnapped but detained for breaking law; Indian robbed

KUWAIT: “Your son has not been kidnapped; rather he is a lawbreaker and is detained at the traffic department holding cell.” This is what operations told a citizen who called them to say his son was kidnapped from Mina Zour from his car. A security source said police investigated the matter and found that the man was driving recklessly, and was chased and forced to stop, and was found without a license. So police arrested him to send him to concerned authorities.

Pedestrian mugged

The Hawally prosecutor ordered a theft complaint lodged on behalf of an Indian man, then detectives were asked to look for the suspect. The Indian told Maidan Hawally police that he was waiting for a taxi when a man in a luxury car ordered him to get in, then demanded his wallet. The Indian gave the wallet to him with KD 360 in it. He then he asked the Indian to get out. The suspect then sped off.