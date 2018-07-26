Some teachers get exemption from being terminated

KUWAIT: The education ministry recently cancelled some expat teachers’ termination decisions for humanitarian reasons. Assistant undersecretary for administrative affairs Fahd Al-Ghaiss urged his counterpart for public education Fatima Al-Kandari to contact the concerned teachers and inform them of the exemption. In a letter he sent to Kandari, Ghaiss included a list of the exempted teachers’ names, explaining the reason for each case. Kandari said the exempted cases include teachers who have children studying in grade 11, two currently receiving medical treatment and a number of Syrian teachers who cannot go back to their country due to the situation there.

MPs reopen old bills

Well-informed parliamentary sources said that a number of lawmakers agreed to hold a meeting to be initially attended by 14 MPs with the aim of accelerating the process of passing some laws the government has been stalling. The sources expected that the meeting to be held in October and that the concerned MPs were dissatisfied with the government’s attempts to obstruct the early retirement bill already passed by parliament. The sources said lawmakers also intend opening other proposals rejected by the government, such as imposing fees on expats’ remittances, reducing the number of expat government employees, citizens’ employment and preventing appointing expats in administrative positions.

By A Saleh