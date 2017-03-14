Society applauds govt energy efficiency efforts

KUWAIT: Kuwait Society of Engineers strongly commended the Cabinet’s decision to cut the consumption of electricity and water by around 40 percent. The society explained that it had been making proposals to save energy by using smart technology since 2007 and made a successful suggestion to save energy by 60 percent at various mosques. The society’s chairman Faisal Dowai Al-Ottol stressed that the Cabinet’s response was very heartening and was the result of many solutions suggested by the society’s renewable energy committee headed by Dr Bader Al-Taweel.

Ottol urged the Cabinet to follow in the steps of other GCC states and establish a special authority for energy efficiency. He also pointed out that in collaboration with SMA (one of Germany’s largest specialized academies), the society had already started training engineers to deal with smart electricity and water devices. “We have also installed a solar power generation unit,” he added.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi