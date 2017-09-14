Social Media: The virus affecting teenagers

We live in a day and age where social media is dominating the world and our society as well, and its power is undoubtedly strong with how many methods of social media that is at our disposal nowadays, the power of social media is like an angry giant stepping over and destroying everything in its path. That is how formidable it can truly be.

Social media has its pros and cons, for instance, keeping up with the latest happenings in the world and reacting to it in an instant, and connecting and communicating with people which have the same opinion or interests as you etc. However, one of its cons might be that young people, specifically teenagers, can be over-obsessed with posting photos for all of their followers to see, and for their followers to ‘like’ and comment on them.

The probable consequence of that is that these teenagers could be over-obsessing and potentially brainwashed by how many ‘likes’ and comments they have, and they act like it is the end of the world if they do not receive a lot of ‘likes’ and comments on the content that they post on their page after just a few hours removed from posting, when in reality it is certainly not at all. This issue has gotten so bad that it has, without a doubt, become a stereotype now.

According to a recent study conducted by researchers at the UCLA brain mapping center (as reported by CNN) used an fMRI scanner to image the brains of 32 teenagers as they used a custom-built social media app which resembles Instagram. By monitoring the activity inside different regions of the brain as the teens used the app, the team found certain regions became activated by “likes”, with the brain’s reward center becoming especially active. This study clearly shows us that social media nowadays especially with the amount of ‘likes’ and comments that a person obtains on a post can result in low self-esteem amongst other mental issues.

Finally, my message to all of those teenagers is to stop over-obsessing with the amount of interactions that you have on a post however many there are. Also, it is not the “end of the world” if you do not reach a certain amount of ‘likes’ on a particular post, especially if you have just posted said post a few hours ago. There is a lot more to life and/or your social life than just you posting countless pictures and receiving a certain amount of ‘likes’ and comments, and over-obsessing over that, like going out to eat or engaging in conversations with your family or friends

By Abdulaziz Al-Ashban