Social media to be monitored

KUWAIT: The finance ministry plans to procure special software to monitor social media networks (Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat) by contracting a company specialized in this field. The new program is scheduled to be activated in the 2018-2019 fiscal year. Informed sources said the ministry had already listed this project in its purchase plan with a total cost of KD 75,000, which means the project does not need to be sent to the Central Tenders Committee. The sources said the ministry wants to follow up and directly respond to whatever is circulated on social media, especially rumors that might affect Kuwait’s financial status. – A Saleh