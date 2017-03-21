Social media Iranian sorcerer busted

KUWAIT: The money crimes department of criminal detectives put an end to the activities of an Iranian sorcerer who was using social media to promote himself. The man posted a list of services he offered like removing a spell for KD 150 in advance and KD 350 after recovery, attracting lovers for KD 100 in advance and KD 300 after the loved one arrives, getting rid of adversaries for KD 100 in advance and KD 200 after the job is complete.

Detectives sent a lady to the Iranian who told him she wanted to remove a spell against her. The lady had to wait for two hours, then when she entered and the sorcerer took the money, he was placed under arrest and sent to concerned authorities.

Money stolen from car

A citizen told Hawally police that KD 300 disappeared from a car he was renting. He said that he withdrew the money and placed it in the trunk, then returned the car to the office and forgot the money in it, but when he went back, he discovered that the money was gone.

Spousal abuse case

An Egyptian woman filed a case of spousal violence against her husband after he physically assaulted her. She went to Fintas police station seeking help. Police summoned the husband for questioning. – Translated from the Arabic press