Snapchat offender arrested

KUWAIT: Criminal detectives identified a Snapchat user who insulted and defamed an expat due to previous differences. A source said an expat went to a police station in Hawally and complained against the Snapchat user for ridiculing and defaming him. Detectives, after identifying the suspect – a citizen – went to his house and arrested him. He confessed to making the videos and was detained.

Jahra accident

A woman driving a car in Jahra ran over a pedestrian and accused him of ‘throwing himself’ in front of her moving vehicle. The woman, a bedoon, said she was surprised by the victim and attempted to avoid him, but could not. The man, Indian, sustained fractures and bruises, and was taken to hospital by paramedics who arrived to the scene with police after the accident was reported. Police are waiting for the man’s condition to improve in order to get his side of the story.

Marijuana parcel

Customs officers at the postal parcels center discovered a large quantity of marijuana inside a parcel that arrived from an Asian country and addressed to an Asian man. An arrest warrant was issued against the suspect. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai