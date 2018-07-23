Smoker assaults cop at hospital

KUWAIT: Environment police responded to a call from the Jahra Hospital director about smoking within the hospital compound. Policemen issued several citations against smokers, until a soldier who was being treated lit up a cigarette in one of the wards, prompting a policeman to ask him to put it out and asked him for his ID. The soldier did not like this and asked him to leave. When the policeman insisted, the soldier and two of his relatives beat the policeman and tore his uniform. One of the relatives was arrested while the other two escaped and were placed on the wanted list.

Abandoned baby

A citizen told police he found a baby crying in Abu Fatira, which was left under a parked car. Detectives began investigations and may review camera recordings to identify the person who placed the baby there. The baby is about one month old.

Banned material

Customs Information Committee member Bilal Al-Khamees said he will ask Director General of Customs Jamal Al-Jelawi to activate the customs law and confiscate vehicles that have banned material hidden in them regardless of what kind of goods are being smuggled. He said this comes as cigarette smuggling attempts are on the rise to make profits from price differences in regional countries. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai