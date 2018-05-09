Skies to clear after storms

KUWAIT: The Sarrayat season is in full swing as dust storms and heavy rain hit Kuwait yesterday, but weather conditions are expected to improve early today, according to a Kuwait Meteorological Center official. Strong wind at speeds of 20 to 55 km/h caused the dust storm, which reduced horizontal vision to less than 1,000 m, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi told KUNA. Strong wind and unexpected rain showers are common features of the Sarrayat season, which usually starts in mid-March and lasts until the end of May. – KUNA