Six rescued from sinking boat

KUWAIT: A boat sailing between Failaka and Salmiya sank with seven citizens onboard. Coastguard and sea rescue men were able to save six of them, while search is on for the seventh, the Ministry’s Relations and Security Information Department said in a press statement. In a separate case, coastguards recovered the body of an unidentified person who drowned while swimming. Police received a call about a drowned person near a popular hotel, so they responded and located the man. After his death was confirmed, the body was referred to the coroner.

17 citations

Kuwait Municipality’s public relations department said Mubarak Al-Kabeer municipality branch removed 998 advertisements from streets and yards and checked 105 stores. It added that 17 citations were issued – 12 for signboards and follow up and five for food related violations.

Indecent acts

A citizen called police after he saw three men and a woman engaged indecent acts near a co-op in Adan. Police who responded to the call did not find anyone. Another indecent act was observed in Salmiya near a popular restaurant.

Head injury

Police broke a fight in the stables area that left one person with a head injury. Police responded to a call about the fight accompanied by paramedics, and found the fighters, six of them, used sticks, pipes and sharp objects. Preliminary investigations revealed that one man got angry that others were talking about him in diwaniyas.

Threat

An Egyptian man complained against a citizen for misusing a telephone. The complainant refused to rent a chalet to a group of bachelors, so the citizen insulted him verbally and threatened to immolate him. The complaint was lodged at Nuwaiseeb police station.