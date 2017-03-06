Six Nurses questioned in patient’s death

KUWAIT: Six nurses at the psychiatric hospital are being interrogated by Shuwaikh detectives over a case involving a patient who allegedly committed suicide inside her room; a case that the public prosecution has later classified as a ‘homicide’. The Indian woman was sent to the hospital by her company, and the death was reported earlier as a suicide. The coroner then sent a report to the public prosecution, which decided to reclassify the case as a homicide after the report showed evidence of foul play being involved. The nurses are being questioned to find out who visited the woman, how the crime was discovered and other related information.

Service center thieves caught

Detectives arrested two thieves who entered a Doha service center and removed an ATM with an estimated KD 21,000 inside. The suspects, bedoons (stateless), also stole 25 blank passports during the heist. An undercover agent identified one of the suspects and investigations led to the arrests.

Driver charged with theft

A university student told Zahra police that her family driver stole her personal clothes along with KD 300 and disappeared. Detectives are looking for the suspect for questioning.

Murder threat

A citizen accused a motorist of pointing his weapon at him during a traffic dispute and threatened to kill him. When police inquired about the car, it was found rented by a citizen who is being sought by police.

Fight

A teenager was stabbed five times by a citizen during a fight in Fintas. Sabahiya detectives arrested the suspect and he is being questioned. The victim, 14, was rushed to Adan Hospital where he was admitted inside the intensive care unit.

Smuggling foiled

Airport customs officers arrested an Asian man with possession of five bags of shabu. He was sent to Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh’s police station and charged accordingly. Airport customs officers also foiled an attempt by an Egyptian to smuggle a bag of marijuana on returning from his country. He was sent to concerned authorities.

Traffic dispute

Two Indians beat an Egyptian man badly following a dispute over the right of way, and both were detained at Salmiya police station. The Egyptian was sent to Mubarak Hospital for treatment as police are investigating.

Charges dropped

A traffic policeman dropped charges against a citizen who insulted him while being held and asked the policeman to take off “his uniform and meet him outside”. The suspect later apologized and asked for forgiveness.

Search for missing daughter

A girl who did not want to marry a man thought the only way to prevent the nuptials was to run away. The girl’s mother told her a young man asked to marry the girl and she (the mother) accepted, but the girl refused. The mother later changed her mind and wanted to tell her daughter, who was missing, so she informed the police. Detectives are looking for the girl. – Al-Rai