Six hours to put out scrapyard fire

KUWAIT: Firemen spent six hours to put out a blaze that broke out in lumber and cable containers in Amghara scrapyard yesterday. Firefighters from the occupational, Tahreer, Ardiya, Hilali and back up fire stations had responded to an emergency call reporting the fire. No injuries were reported. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a hotel’s chalet, prompting Bida fire station to respond. The fire started in a kitchen in the ground floor. The chalet was evacuated and the flames were put out. No injuries were reported as well. Investigations were opened to determine the cause of both fires.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun