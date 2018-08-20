Six fire squads battle tent market blaze

Workers, firefighters injured; investigations underway

KUWAIT: Firefighters have extinguished a massive blaze at a tent marketplace at Al-Rai in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said yesterday. Six fire squads were involved in the efforts to put under control the fire that left some casualties and engulfed an area of 5,000 square meters, the KFSD said in a press statement. Two workers were injured in the fire, while several firefighters were wounded while trying to extinguish it, according to the statement. Immediate investigations were underway in order to find the exact causes of the incident, it pointed out. – KUNA